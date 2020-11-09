news Christina Ricci: 5 Things You Might Not Know About The Addams Family Star

Devon Sawa Credit Christina Ricci For Serving to Him Land The Title Function Of Casper

Whereas The Addams Family was Christina Ricci’s first comedian ebook film, probably the most profitable could be the 1995 Harvey Comics adaptation Casper, through which a 15-year-old Ricci performs Kat, whose paranormal researcher father (Invoice Pullman) encounters the titular spirit and his uncles in an notorious haunted mansion.

Whereas Malachi Pearson (additionally recognized for enjoying Flounder in Disney’s The Little Mermaid) offered the voice of the pleasant ghost, his human kind was portrayed by Devon Sawa, whose chemistry with Ricci earned him the half in line with a Twitter alternate between the actor and director Brad Silberling on the day of the movie’s twenty fifth anniversary. In a later tweet, Sawa talked about how Ricci would suggest him to play her love curiosity within the coming-of-age drama Now and Then, including that he “owe[s] her the world.”