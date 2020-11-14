news Christopher Nolan Addresses One Big Complaint About Movies Like Interstellar

Opinions, particularly ones regarding motion pictures, are subjective. So perhaps you just like the unorthodox approaches Christopher Nolan takes with sound mixing, or perhaps you would like he’d undertake extra conventional strategies; perhaps you even need him to make a actually quiet film. In any case, for now, it doesn’t sound like Nolan plans on altering his sound mixing methods, so in case you fall into the Nolan-movies-are-too-loud camp, assuming you see his subsequent film in theaters, perhaps convey a pair of earplugs.