news Christopher Nolan’s Favorite Tenet Shot Is A ‘Throwaway’ Shot Made Possible By New IMAX Cameras

Certainly one of my favourite pictures within the movie, which is a little bit of a throwaway, is the shot trying down from the bow of the boat the place you see the waves working backward… That was one the place we had been on this ice breaker, and we form of thought, ‘Let’s try to get the digital camera on the market in some way, and stick it to the facet of the hull.’ And Hoyte and Ryan, our key grip, they discovered a little bit port gap within the bow of the ship, they usually constructed a observe so we may simply roll [the camera] out and use a persist with form of tip the digital camera down. It was [laughs], it was a really sophisticated shot to get, but it surely’s issues like that that I don’t suppose we’d have dared to do with these cameras after we had been beginning out with them on The Darkish Knight. Simply, over time and expertise, you wind up utilizing it such as you would another format, and that actually frees you up.