Warning: spoilers for Come Away are in play! In the event you haven’t seen the movie but, then face the second star to the correct, head straight on till morning, and don’t come again till the White Rabbit sends for you.

Come Away is the epitome of the style that’s “fantasy drama.” A label that nails to a tee the kind of environment director Brenda Chapman and author Marissa Kate Goodhill tried to infuse into their collaboration, the movie’s mashup of the legacies of each Peter Pan and Alice in Wonderland tempers these components with a severe story of loss and the processing of grief. However some viewers is likely to be confused as to what Come Away’s ending is actually saying to them, and the way the ultimate moments clarify the occasions of the movie as a complete.