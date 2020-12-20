General News

Coming 2 America's Arsenio Hall Recalls The Moment That Changed The Way He Approached The Sequel

December 20, 2020
Coming 2 America’s Arsenio Hall Recalls The Moment That Changed The Way He Approached The Sequel

Arsenio Hall as Semmi and Eddie Murphy as Akeem in Coming to America (1988)

It’s been over 30 years however, in just some months, affected person followers will lastly be gifted with the long-awaited sequel to Eddie Murphy’s Coming to America. The movie, appropriately titled Coming 2 America, will see Murphy’s Prince Akeem and Arsenio Hall’s Semmi depart the African nation of Zamunda and return to the states to seek out the son Akeem by no means knew he had. As well as, the movie will characteristic numerous returning solid members and a number of latest characters. A extremely anticipated movie like that is undoubtedly confronted with gargantuan expectations, and this turned very actual for Arsenio Hall throughout a social media encounter with a fan:

Once you do one thing like this, it is actually all about storytelling. The story, the continuation of the story, is absolutely excellent and great. I like that. I am an enormous social media nut. Eddie’s not a lot into social media. In the future we’re sitting at his home, and I am taking a look at one thing. I am studying completely different stuff. I assume I mentioned one thing like, ‘Wow.’ He mentioned, ‘What?’ It was any person tweeting saying, ‘Do not y’all fuck it up.’ I used to be like, ‘I by no means thought of it that means.’ I by no means thought [about it like that]. This is what I obtained out of all the tweet: ‘That’s our film. My daddy used to make us watch that yearly like The Wizard of Oz on the home. Do not y’all fuck it up.’

Nicely, the fan definitely didn’t mince phrases when letting Arsenio Hall know the way a lot he was anticipating of the 2021 follow-up. Hall went on to confess to Advanced that he had actually by no means thought of the burden of returning to such a beloved franchise earlier than seeing that message:

I used to be like, ‘Eddie.’ He mentioned, ‘To start with, put that fucking telephone down, man. Anyone obtained to you want that? Put your fucking telephone down.’ However I had by no means thought of the truth that it means lots to folks, they usually put that in our arms and say, ‘Take care of it and do it proper, y’all.’ That shook me up, however I am going to let you know what it did. It made me go learn the script three extra instances in a row and say, ‘Let me prepare for this shit.’

By the sound of it, the message didn’t make Hall nervous as a lot because it made him change the way in which by which he stepped into Coming 2 America. He appears to know the problem that lies earlier than him and his castmates however, on the finish of the day, he believes the film will stay up the hype:

You need the shock of the barbers and all that form of stuff, and the way outdated they’re, and what they’re doing now, however you additionally, in case you can, wish to slide one thing new in on them. I began on the lookout for that chance. Mainly, that tweet made me say, ‘Prepare, motherfucker. You bought to do that.’ I wished to place my foot on this one. Every little thing labored out good. All people introduced their A-game day-after-day, giving 100%, on time. Once you see the outtakes, you may notice how a lot enjoyable we had. You will watch the outtakes and say, ‘They should not have even paid them, as a result of they’d an excessive amount of enjoyable. That’s not no job.’

Arsenio Hall selected an effective way to take a look at the state of affairs, as he isn’t succumbing to any form of strain. As a result of let’s be sincere, on the finish of the day, all of the solid and crew can do is strive their finest and make what they imagine is a high quality film. It possible gained’t please everybody, however that under no circumstances means the movie gained’t be good.

Many would agree that Coming 2 America has the components to succeed, with a sport solid and a proficient director in Dolemite Is My Title’s Craig Brewer. It’ll be enjoyable to see what the crew has deliberate for the upcoming comedy.

Coming 2 America arrives on Amazon Prime on March 5, 2021.


