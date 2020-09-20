news Console Wars: 6 Quick Things To Know About The Nintendo And Sega Feud Before The CBS All Access Documentary

Nintendo, then again, launched is Nintendo 64 console between 1996 (Japan) and 1997 (North America), which might later outsell the Saturn 33 million to 9 million by the tip of every console’s life. Sega adopted up the Saturn with a last-ditch effort, the Dreamcast in 1998, however by that time, the harm was completed and the console did not promote in addition to its rivals and bought out of the console enterprise in 2002. Nintendo would go on to launch the GameCube in 2001, the Wii in 2006, WiiU in 2012, and the Swap in 2017.

