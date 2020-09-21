news Constance Wu: 7 Things You Might Not Know About The Crazy Rich Asians Star

The Crazy Rich Asians Star Is An Advocate For Libraries

Who does not love their native library? These public providers are an exquisite place for keen readers to advance their minds, dive into new or basic literature, and discover the world round them by means of the flip of a web page. These establishments are definitely among the many very best in our nation’s historical past, and Constance Wu agrees. She considers herself to be an advocate for libraries, and she or he has taken no less than just a few alternatives to talk out in an effort to encourage folks to help and assist fund their close by libraries. The actress is reportedly a fairly voracious reader, and she or he is vocal about her need to teach and encourage others on the significance of those buildings and the great providers they do for native communities. It may be simple to take libraries with no consideration, so Wu makes use of her platform to lift help.