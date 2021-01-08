news Cops Arrest Woman After She Attempts To Burglarize Johnny Depp's Home

We will simply add that to the checklist of Johnny Depp’s authorized tasks in 2021. He is already gearing up for a lawsuit, a defamation case in opposition to ex-wife Amber Heard in Virginia that’s at present set to start later this 12 months, although between pandemic restrictions and the backlog of circumstances that must be heard due to delays, it’s extremely doubtless that case can be delayed longer. Amber Heard has additionally filed a counter lawsuit in opposition to Depp for defamation, which is able to doubtless require the actor to be deposed. Depp has additionally promised to enchantment a verdict in opposition to him in a U.Ok. libel lawsuit that was handed down on the finish of 2020.