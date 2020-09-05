news Could Wonder Woman 1984 Be Delayed Once more? Here’s The Latest

Depart a Remark
We’re one month away from Wonder Woman 1984? It is so bizarre how only a few months in the past ,we had been in the identical place. Since Gal Gadot’s return to her superhero function has been delayed so many instances prior, even courting again pre-pandemic, we’re not precisely counting down the times fairly but. Its October date is trying much more optimistic now that the beforehand delayed The New Mutants, Tenet and Mulan have made their approach to audiences. However you by no means know, proper?
Through the current DC Fandome panel for Wonder Woman 1984, Patty Jenkins stated she and Warner Bros had been dedicated to bringing the movie to theaters on the proper time. Warner Bros CEO Ann Sarnoff has moreover provided an replace on the standing of the Wonder Woman sequel’s launch date with these phrases:
We’re nonetheless determining the technique for all of our films. We’ve rather a lot accomplished. Clearly, Wonder Woman 1984 is up subsequent. For now, it’s the place it’s. Like I stated earlier, sure films should be on the large display. My perception is Wonder Woman is a type of.
Whereas talking to The Hollywood Reporter, Ann Sarnoff spoke about Warner Bros’ return to theaters with Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, a film that caught to its weapons and made its approach to large screens. She stated Tenet was by no means thought-about to develop into a straight-to-VOD launch, as Disney’s $200 million Mulan remake has develop into stateside. It sounds just like the studio won’t be making an exception for Wonder Woman 1984 both. You possibly can try the movie’s newest trailer beneath:
Patty Jenkins’ sequel is certainly a movie made for the large display, however the place theaters will likely be one month from now could be just about inconceivable to foretell in the meanwhile. Theater chains are simply getting going and beginning to slowly open places in choose locations throughout the U.S., relying on native tips. Worldwide markets equivalent to China are beginning to resume life as regular, with theaters now capable of function at 50% capability.
So both Warner Bros carries on with its plans for October or continues to delay its launch additional. Presently, it appears as if Wonder Woman 1984 may very effectively keep put. Disney’s Marvel launch Black Widow continues to be firmly planted for November 6, for instance.
Wonder Woman 1984 will choose up with Diana Prince within the ‘80s, the place she’ll by some means reunite with Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor and meet her new adversaries, Kristen Wiig’s Cheetah and Pedro Pascal’s Maxwell Lord. It will likely be the second DC movie of the 12 months after February’s Birds of Prey, and approaches amidst The Batman’s set closing down Thursday as a consequence of Robert Pattinson reportedly testing optimistic for the virus.
Keep tuned right here on CinemaBlend for extra DC updates – Wonder Woman 1984’s launch date is presently October 2.
