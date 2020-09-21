news Crazy Marvel Multiverse Rumor Sounds Impossible To Pull Off… Proper?

Depart a Remark
Marvel Studios has been in an unprecedented lull. After ramping manufacturing up to a degree the place audiences had come to anticipate a number of motion pictures from the MCU, it’s not been longer than a full calendar 12 months for the reason that final Marvel film performed in theaters, and the following movie – Black Widow – doesn’t really feel prefer it’s going to carry on to its November launch date. BUT, the current sharing of the trailer for the Disney+ present WandaVision leads us to imagine that the MCU “machine” is cranking again up once more, and that has led to some main rumors on the film facet of the slate.
Eternals is within the can, and Shang-Chi reportedly has resumed filming. However what about Physician Unusual within the Multiverse of Insanity? We all know, due to feedback by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, that the Physician Unusual sequel can have direct connections to the tv present WandaVision – with Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) signed as much as seem alongside Benedict Cumberbatch. And the important thing phrase within the title of the Physician Unusual film is “Multiverse.” As a result of a brand new rumor making the rounds (courtesy of MCU Direct) means that Marvel desires to get high-profile variations of alternate casting choices for main MCU heroes.
The instance that MCU Direct makes use of in its Tweet? Tom Cruise as Tony Stark in an alternate Marvel universe.
Now, there’s historical past right here. Tom Cruise reportedly was up for the position of Tony Stark when Marvel was placing collectively Iron Man in 2006. The position, in fact, went to Robert Downey Jr., and it’s almost inconceivable to separate these two identities. And but, the existence of a multiverse can imply that on one other Earth, Tony Stark appears like Tom Cruise… and Marvel might get Tom Cruise to cameo within the half, if this certainly is a part of their plan.
Do I believe it IS a part of their plan for Physician Unusual within the Multiverse of Insanity? It appears like one thing bold and artistic that Marvel Studios would attempt. And even mentioning Tom Cruise’s Iron Man brings up a universe of cameo prospects that would have MCU historical past behind them. Think about a go to from Chris Evans’ Human Torch, Ed Norton’s Bruce Banner, or Ben Affleck’s Daredevil, who all have been preventing away on their alternate Marvel worlds, solely to be visited by Physician Unusual (Benedict Cumberbatch).
Surreal, proper?
As cool as I believe the rumor is, I sort of suppose that is inconceivable, even by Marvel Studios requirements. Thoughts you, that is the studio that pulled off Avengers: Endgame. However logistically, from a authorized and enterprise standpoint, I can’t think about how a lot the addition of actors of that caliber can be so as to add to a Physician Unusual sequel. There’s the likelihood that a couple of actors like Cruise or Evans can be prepared to do it for the sheer gag of seeing it on display screen. However are Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba and Michael Chiklis all factoring in? Would Norton even do that?
It appears to be an actual stretch, Doable, however MUCH more durable to drag off than you’d even suppose potential. It’s a juicy rumor, and one which packs a whole lot of potential. However given the truth that Physician Unusual within the Multiverse of Insanity is so distant from pre-production, it’s unlikely there’s any reality to this. At present, Insanity is down for a March 25, 2022 launch date. However first, that implies that the crew has to get via Eternals, Shang-chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, a 3rd Spider-Man film, and Thor: Love & Thunder earlier than they even get to Physician Unusual. And that’s IF Black Widow stays in 2020.
What do you guys suppose? May Marvel Studios pull this off, even on a smaller scale? Or is that this a method off? Hit the feedback beneath and tell us what you suppose. And to maintain up with all issues Marvel in Part 4 and 5, just remember to bookmark our MCU information, and examine it usually.
