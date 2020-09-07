news Crew Member Shot By Police, Others Held At Gunpoint While Working On Andrea Riseborough Movie Geechee

Depart a Remark
Manufacturing on the upcoming Andrea Riseborough movie Geechee was abruptly shut down this previous week after one member of the crew was shot a number of instances and plenty of others had been reportedly held at gunpoint by Dominican Republic police. The scary incident is being totally investigated, however proper now, it’s being checked out as a case of mistaken identification. The crew member who was shot has been launched from the hospital, however most concerned have reportedly left the island.
In line with Deadline, members of the manufacturing crew had been out scouting places close to Lantica Pinewood Dominican Republic Studios on Wednesday evening. There’s at present a curfew in place within the nation to assist with the struggle in opposition to Covid-19. Members of the island’s drug enforcement police reportedly noticed the crew, however the sequence of occasions after that could be a bit unclear. At some level, police allegedly fired their weapons into the automobile convoy. There was then some sort of automobile chase again to the Lantica Studios that resulted in a variety of further crew members being held at gunpoint.
The traumatic state of affairs was finally subtle. The crew member who was shot was taken to a neighborhood hospital the place he was later launched, and producer AGC Studios formally shut down manufacturing. Movie Funds has been referred to as in to conduct an official investigation into what occurred. For now, there are not any direct plans on when filming will proceed and if the producers will maintain utilizing the Dominican Republic, particularly since many concerned with the manufacturing reportedly flew house.
Geechee was scheduled to start taking pictures again in March, however like many movies, the principal images was delayed due to Covid-19 issues. It picked again up in mid-August and had 4 weeks of filming left previous to the incident. The film stars Andrea Riseborough as a scientist and mom who decides to swap her New York Metropolis life for the Caribbean. Jamie Foxx is co-producing. Riseborough is a gifted actress that is in all probability greatest recognized for her work on Bloodline, in The Grudge or within the Tom Cruise film Oblivion, from which she’s seen under.
What precisely occurs proper now’s anybody’s guess. Lantica, which operates the taking pictures location within the Dominican Republic, has requested a full investigation from native authorities. It’s unclear how lengthy which may take, and it’s additionally unclear whether or not the actors or crew members will probably be snug returning to the island to shoot. Manufacturing might at all times select a distinct Caribbean island or attempt to discover US or Mexico-based places that may move the attention check, however that may very well be difficult primarily based on what has already been filmed.
One must think about, nonetheless, that the only most necessary objective proper now will probably be for the manufacturing to verify the solid members and movie crew are as snug as doable after they return to work. As such, they’ll in all probability want some straight solutions on what precisely occurred right here and why after which they will make one of the best determination for all concerned.
