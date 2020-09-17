news Cuties Backlash Actually Caused A Bunch Of People To Cancel Netflix

A little lower than a month in the past, Netflix discovered itself in sizzling water after releasing a promotional poster for the film Cuties (additionally titled Mignonnes), which is a couple of younger woman who joins a gaggle of dancers in school referred to as “The Cuties.” The movie has been criticized for its sexualized portrayal of youngsters, and now, after a social media marketing campaign on Twitter with #CancelNetflix, it appears to be like like a bunch of individuals adopted by way of and canceled their Netflix subscriptions.