news Daisy Ridley Has A Lot Of Gigs Booked After Saying She Had Trouble Booking Gigs Post Star Wars

So whereas Daisy Ridley might have lamented a run of unhealthy luck with auditions after Star Wars, it looks as if she finally has some strong work lined up within the coming months. She’s not the one Star Wars forged member who’s maintaining busy. Kelly Marie Tran was lately forged because the lead in Disney’s Raya and the Final Dragon. Adam Driver will seem in Ridley Scott’s upcoming biopic Gucci. And John Boyega, who’s been equally open in regards to the struggles he’s confronted in shifting on from Star Wars, has additionally been exhausting at work on tasks just like the upcoming Small Axe.