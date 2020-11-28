news Daniel Craig's Casino Royale Has A Poker Mistake That Still Makes The Director Laugh

Then once more, Casino Royale has a complete part that pins actually excessive stakes on the cash that not solely Le Chiffre is placing on the desk, however the funds that Her Majesty’s Treasury is staking Bond to get into the sport. Plus, a few of that cash does belong to the CIA, as you’ll keep in mind that Jeffrey Wright’s quickly to return Felix Leiter is the one that provides James the cash to purchase again in, after his first crippling loss. Preserving these particulars in thoughts, you possibly can see why Martin Campbell laughs in the intervening time, which happens on the finish of the scene proven under: