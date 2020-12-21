news DC's Margot Robbie Comments on Warner Bros.' Plans To Release New Movies On HBO Max

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate applications with numerous corporations. We could earn a fee whenever you click on on or make purchases through hyperlinks.

This 12 months has been wild for a variety of causes, and the leisure trade has actually confronted its share of twists and turns. Some of the latest turns of occasions occurred when Warner Bros. introduced that Marvel Lady 1984 and all future blockbusters are being launched in theaters and on HBO Max concurrently. This has main implications for a variety of beloved properties, and now Harley Quinn actress Margot Robbie has damaged her silence on the studio’s new launch technique.