news DC's Margot Robbie Comments on Warner Bros.' Plans To Release New Movies On HBO Max

This 12 months has been wild for a variety of causes, and the leisure trade has actually confronted its share of twists and turns. Some of the latest turns of occasions occurred when Warner Bros. introduced that Marvel Lady 1984 and all future blockbusters are being launched in theaters and on HBO Max concurrently. This has main implications for a variety of beloved properties, and now Harley Quinn actress Margot Robbie has damaged her silence on the studio’s new launch technique.
Margot Robbie performs one of many greatest characters within the DC Prolonged Universe, as audiences and critics instantly responded to her live-action model of Harley Quinn. Robbie will make her third look as Harley in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, which can now presumably go straight to properties when it releases in August of subsequent 12 months. The author/producer responded to Warner Bros.’ launch change, saying:
We all know there are folks at Warner Bros. whom we now have good relationships with which can be very talent-friendly and are accountable for the unbelievable popularity Warner Bros. has had over the previous many years because the predominant talent-forward studio. We’re hopeful that this may work itself out and that Warner Bros. will do proper by its storytellers.
Nicely, there you might have it. Whereas Margot Robbie was seemingly cautious along with her phrases with a purpose to proceed her ongoing relationship with Warner Bros., she Oscar nominee does appear optimistic about the way forward for the DCEU. We’ll simply should see precisely how Marvel Lady 1984 performs at each the field workplace and through streaming numbers.
Margot Robbie’s feedback to THR present how Warner Bros.’ new wild plans for future releases has the potential to have an effect on numerous forged and crew members. Whereas Robbie feels assured that future storytelling will not be affected, films like Dune and The Suicide Squad going straight to properties will little question be an enormous change for theaters and theater house owners.
It must be fascinating to see if Warner Bros. continues with its new launch technique as time goes on. Releasing Marvel Lady 1984 was considerably of a necessity, except Patty Jenkins’ blockbuster was going to be delayed but once more. However because the world turns into extra regular sooner or later, we’ll see if films proceed to be heading straight to properties.
As for Margot Robbie, DC followers cannot wait to see her as soon as once more play Harley Quinn in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. A sequel/reboot to David Ayer’s unique, the film will as soon as once more characteristic Harley kicking ass and taking names as a member of Process Drive X. And whereas she’s anticipated to have an extended life within the DCEU a lot of her teammates will not survive the film.
The Suicide Squad is at the moment set to reach in theaters on August sixth, 2021. Within the meantime, take a look at our 2021 launch listing to plan your journeys to the flicks subsequent 12 months.
