news Dear Evan Hansen: An Updated Cast List

Ben Platt

The lead of the movie, enjoying Evan Hansen himself, can be Ben Platt, who performed the function within the unique Broadway solid. Now on the age of 26, Platt has admitted he’s beginning getting just a little previous to play a highschool pupil, however it will likely be one thing particular to see the actor behind the unique solid recording to star within the movie. Platt began out in motion pictures in 2012’s Pitch Excellent and has since established himself as a recording artist and star of Netflix’s The Politician.