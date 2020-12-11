news Denis Villenueve Says Dune Is 'Finest Film' He's Made In Angry And Heartfelt Letter About Warner Bros' HBO Max Decision

It’s tough to argue with Denis Villeneuve’s case for Dune remaining a theatrical expertise, particularly when he is placing Dune above the remainder of his stellar filmography. Initiatives like Arrival, Prisoners, and Blade Runner 2049 are nothing to smell at, so seeing this man put Dune above all else is sort of an enormous declare. The trailer that debuted not too way back is all of the proof you want that that is completely a film that must be seen in a theatrical context. Studying how Mr. Villeneuve is upset that the work he, his forged, and his crew has executed for 3 years of manufacturing will likely be headed to properties a lot sooner than meant, one can sympathize. Simply enthusiastic about it makes us wish to watch that trailer once more, and you are able to do that under,