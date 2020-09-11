news Did Disney+'s Mulan Strategy Work? Right here's What One Head Honcho Says

Disney’s live-action variations of its animated movies have been, nearly with out exception, large field workplace successes. A number of of them have damaged the $1 billion mark on the international field workplace, and Mulan was broadly anticipated to be one other large hit. The expectation was so sturdy that it was little shock that, slightly than shift the movie to VOD platforms or delay the movie by a big interval, Mulan was initially taking part in the ready sport with the pandemic, with hopes to be one of many first main movie releases in theaters as soon as these theaters had been open once more. Sadly, what was hoped to be solely a quick delay solely continued to pull on, forcing Disney to make new plans.