news Diego Luna Explains Why Wander Darkly’s Twisted Timelines Was ‘Scary’ To Take On

Following some enormous roles from Diego Luna, between Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Netflix’s Narcos: Mexico, the actor stepped again into the arthouse house for Wander Darkly, a romantic drama a few longtime couple being confronted with tragedy following a sudden automotive accident. Luna stars alongside Sienna Miller. The film takes its characters down a rabbit gap of time and altering tenses, as they take care of their pasts in hindsight to the place they discover themselves years later.
Wander Darkly is totally it’s personal factor, however its idea does observe a line that Charlie Kaufman has explored with Everlasting Sunshine of the Spotless Thoughts. The film, written and directed by Tara Miele, simulates consciousness with the actors enjoying out scenes of their character’s pasts as they touch upon how issues performed out with the hindsight of the current. It is difficult stuff. After I spoke to the actors for CinemaBlend, Diego Luna broke down bringing these moments to life:
It was so demanding and scary. It’s troublesome to play within the current with truthness, now faux to play two realities which might be taking place – two parallel realities and in each you’ll want to perceive why you might be there and you’ll want to be true to the second they usually must make sense and it’s a terrifying expertise for an actor.
Though the actors make it look easy on display in Wander Darkly, it was a tricky course of for them each to wrap their heads round. On prime of the pair enjoying a longtime couple who had recognized one another for years, in our interview Diego Luna (who’s at the moment engaged on his Star Wars Disney+ sequence, which is able to formally be known as Andor) talked about how “terrifying” it was to work on a film with quite a lot of timelines within the combine. It’s a state of affairs not removed from what actors in Christopher Nolan motion pictures like Inception and Tenet might have gone via as nicely. Fortunately in each cases, the brains behind the script had been proper there with the actors to clear up their visions. He continued,
The wonder right here is that it was teamwork. You had been by no means alone. It was in regards to the understanding Sienna and I had and the best way we may navigate this collectively and gladly Tara [Miele] was the author as a result of imagining a director that didn’t write the script would have been a disaster. However Tara knew precisely what she wished and what she wrote there, why these moments had been taking place and the reflection was just about her personal, in order that saved us via the method, however it was scary.
Wander Darkly will probably be out there in choose theaters and on demand this Friday, December 11. Keep right here on CinemaBlend for extra unique interviews.
