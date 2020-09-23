news Disney Is Moving Around Black Widow, Eternals And Some Other Huge Movies

Nevertheless, simply because Black Widow and Eternals are again to being Could and November releases, respectively, doesn’t imply that the MCU slate will unfold the identical method. Ever since Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was formally introduced on the 2019 San Diego Comedian-Con, the plan was for it to return out after Eternals, and it was beforehand scheduled for Could 7, 2021. Now that Black Widow has taken that spot, Shang-Chi has been moved to July 9, 2021, so we’ll find yourself seeing it earlier than Eternals, even though Eternals has already completed principal images and Shang-Chi continues to be taking pictures.