news Disney Parks Chairman Thinks Some Of Walt Disney World’s Pandemic Changes Are Here To Stay

We discovered a approach to actually push exhausting on know-how, actually speed up a few of the concepts that we’ve had for a very long time. So you consider issues like reservation methods within the parks that we will handle capability and due to this fact visitor expertise slightly bit higher. It’s working exceptionally effectively for us. Issues like cellular order, Roger. So you possibly can stroll as much as a restaurant, have your meal prepared for you if you arrive. Issues like queue reservations methods that we’re executing in several methods. And even the way you may pay for merchandise however with out transacting with a bank card. And this know-how, it doesn’t solely assist us throughout a time of a pandemic, however I feel it truly results in a greater forged and visitor expertise. And so, these are issues which might be serving to us now, however I feel they’re right here to remain.