news Disney Parks Division Lost Another Billion Dollars Last Quarter, But There Is Good News

The worldwide pandemic has negatively impacted practically each firm on the planet, however few have been hit fairly as onerous because the Walt Disney Firm. The closure of film theaters and the tip of filming of reside productions took one leg out from below the corporate, and the closure of theme parks took out one other. Disney’s theme parks bought to come back again in a restricted means throughout the previous monetary quarter, nevertheless it was definitely not enterprise as uncommon. At present, Disney introduced a This autumn loss in working outcome within the parks division of $1.1 billion. Which is huge, however there’s something of a silver lining.