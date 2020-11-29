news Disney Parks Reveals An Awesome New Look At Epcot’s Ratatouille Ride

By no means thought I’d say this, however I can’t wait to be a rat. The trip has existed over at Disneyland Paris since 2014 however, throughout 2017’s D23 expo, it was introduced to be becoming a member of EPCOT’s World Showcase within the French Pavilion — effectively, as a result of clearly our favourite French rat must be represented there! Remy’s Ratatouille Journey has its company “shrinking” to Remy’s dimension and venturing via Gusteau’s kitchen in an attraction impressed by the sequence set to the “Wall Rat” piece of Michael Giacchino’s rating from the film.