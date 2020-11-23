news Disney World Has A Strategy For Parkgoers Who Don’t Comply With Mask Rules

Go away a Remark
It’s no query that Disney World has been severe about mask-wearing ever because the parks reopened in Florida a number of months in the past. The corporate has already needed to change guidelines a number of occasions associated to masks compliance by parkgoers. Now, it appears like Walt Disney World is even stopping rides and sights if followers aren’t complying with the principles.
A new report from a parkgoer who not too long ago rode The Magic Kingdom’s Carousel of Progress journey witnessed the journey stopping after one sneaky parkgoer determined to take an air-conditioned alternative to de-mask. In the course of the 1900s interval of the journey, Contained in the Magic reviews the present stopped in its tracks and the Forged Member attending the journey obtained on the audio system to declare an individual had taken off his or her masks and the present wouldn’t start once more till the scenario was rectified. Apparently, the parkgoer in query hopped to it, as a result of the journey started once more virtually instantly.
Having visited Walt Disney World throughout this mask-going interval, I can verify that forward of the Corridor of Presidents present a solid member did straight up inform folks to remain socially distanced, solely sit in chairs that had been clearly marked and preserve their masks on. The implication on the time was that the present could be stopped if the principles weren’t adopted, so listening to that this occurred in actual time is sensible. Nonetheless, it does make it clear that solid members should not messing round with regards to the brand new guidelines, even when it means stopping the magic for a minute or two.
Walt Disney World has clarified main factors beforehand outdoors of rides and different sights. The primary is that you need to put on a face protecting that matches the principles. Neck gaiters should not allowed and masks will need to have “at the least two layers,” “totally cowl the nostril and mouth and safe beneath the chin” and extra. There’s signage earlier than you enter and across the parks to make all of this clear.
Different guidelines have needed to be modified within the parks as folks haven’t abided by the spirit of the principles laid down when the parks reopened. For instance, each Common Studios and Disney World modified guidelines associated to consuming after folks would wander across the parks maskless whereas carrying drinks or meals objects, saying they had been consuming or consuming. The brand new guidelines in each parks point out it is advisable be stationary and social distancing should you take your masks off to eat or drink.
A particular rule banning consuming and consuming in sights strains was additionally added not too long ago after folks had been utilizing strains as a strategy to eat. I can see why this rule was possible added, as I witnessed a household holding meals who had been instructed by a solid member earlier than getting into a queue at Animal Kingdom that consuming in line wasn’t possible because you needed to be stationary. They stopped consuming lengthy sufficient to get in line after which took their masks off each time the road paused from shifting to “eat.” So, these are issues solid members are possible seeing and coping with each single day.
Disney World has beforehand mentioned that measures together with mask-wearing, temperature checks, and decrease numbers within the parks have all enabled solid members to work safely with out getting uncovered to Covid-19. Charges are at present going up throughout the U.S., however up to now theme parks haven’t been a significant supply of fear.
