news Disney World Performing Group Was Brought Back From Furlough, Then Let Go

The corporate introduced us out of furlough, modified our title to ‘The Disney Society Orchestra,’ closed us out of the GF to play a present of Disney themed present tunes on the Theater of the Stars in Hollywood Studios. We’ve been enjoying 9 reveals a day, 7 days every week since Aug 2nd. The music is a far cry from the intently knit harmonies & sounds we grew to become recognized for on the GF however. the fellows are actual professionals and so they sound nice! Properly… Two weeks in the past we bought discover that the theater goes darkish and our final day of labor will probably be Saturday, Oct 3, 2020. As everyone knows, these are very unsure instances and might’t say what’s going to occur from at some point to the following.