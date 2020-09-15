news Disneyland Has Found A New Place To Sell Star Wars Merchandise, But The Location Is Heartbreaking

Disneyland Resort has been nearly solely closed for greater than six months now. Solely the Downtown Disney district is presently open to company, and even that’s solely accessible to a restricted variety of company attributable to capability restrictions. Disney has misplaced thousands and thousands upon thousands and thousands of {dollars} in tickets, meals, and merchandise gross sales attributable to being closed, and so you’ll be able to definitely perceive any choice that the resort makes to attempt to bolster what enterprise is presently being performed. To that finish, Disney has discovered a brand new spot to promote merchandise that has beforehand been unique to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. That is nice information for these that may’t go to the theme park, however unhealthy information when you’re a fan of nice Disney artwork as a result of the placement chosen for the pop-up merch stand is Downtown Disney’s WonderGround Gallery.