news Disneyland Remains Closed, But Another California Amusement Park Is Getting Ready To Reopen

California’s tips require that enormous theme parks stay closed till the virus charges in these counties drop to the bottom of California’s four-tiered system. Nevertheless, theme parks which have a most capability of lower than 15,000 individuals are allowed to open within the third tier. They will open to a most of both 500 folks or 25% of most capability, whichever quantity is smaller. Santa Cruz County has reached that stage, and so, the Boardwalk can open, the Boardwalk will permit 300 folks within the amusement experience part at anyone time. In the event you’re considering you may race off to Santa Cruz simply to have the ability to go to an amusement park, that is not going to work. The state tips additionally state that solely individuals who dwell in Santa Cruz County can go to the park.