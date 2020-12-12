news Disneyland Resort: 5 Magical Things I Miss Most With The Parks Closed For Christmas

Disneyland and Disney California Journey have been closed since March, and at this level, it does not appear to be the theme parks will probably be opening anytime quickly. It is probably the most irritating factor on the earth that the yr the place most of us might in all probability use a Disneyland trip greater than ever is the one the place such a factor will not be unattainable. It is particularly upsetting presently of yr, as Christmas is likely one of the finest occasions to go to Disneyland. Be a part of me as I take into consideration all of the fantastic issues I will not have the ability to do/get pleasure from this yr on the theme park.