news Disneyland's Reopening: Why It's Pushed Again, How Long It Could Take And Where To Go From Here

Disneyland’s Closure: The Story So Far

It was in early March 2020 when Disney introduced the closure of each Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World. On the time, COVID-19 was solely simply starting to turn into a presence within the U.S., and there was a sense, or at the very least a hope, that it might be handled shortly. When the closure was introduced, it was solely scheduled to final a few weeks. On the time, that appeared pretty cheap. Now, it actually seems to be like wishful pondering. The closure was prolonged indefinitely. The solid members who had been furloughed on the outset continued to obtain their pay initially, when the closure was considered temporary. However ultimately that stopped, although well being advantages are nonetheless being coated.