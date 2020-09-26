news Disney's Live-Action Peter Pan Movie Has Cast Its Tinker Bell

As for the brand new Tinker Bell, Yara Shahidi follows actresses similar to Julia Roberts from Hook together with her casting, and the function shall be her most high-profile so far. There aren’t a ton of particulars about how this model of Peter Pan will implement Tinker Bell into the Peter Pan story, however primarily based on how Disney has been adapting its animated classics into live-action properties, she’ll tackle a brand new model of the feisty fairy, who Peter Pan usually retains with him and is commonly liable to get jealous of Wendy.