news Disney's New Tony Stark Watch Is Here To Make Iron Man Fans Cry

It has been over a yr for the reason that launch of Avengers: Endgame and 2020 would be the first yr in a decade with no Marvel Cinematic Universe movies seeing launch. Nonetheless, Disney and Marvel are definitely hoping that there is been no lull in MCU fandom as a model new watch themed to Tony Stark simply made its debut at Walt Disney World and whereas it isn’t the most costly time piece on this planet, it isn’t precisely priced to be an impulse purchase. Which is not to say you are not going to adore it. Some will cry as a result of it reminds them of the tip of Avengers: Endgame. Some will cry as a result of the watch is just lovely.