news Disney's World Of Avatar Was Almost Something Wilder And Totally Different

For those who take a look at the unique emblem for Disney’s Animal Kingdom, the one the park nonetheless makes use of in the present day, you will discover that among the many line of animals that both do, or as soon as did, roam the Earth, there’s additionally a creature that by no means actually existed: a dragon. This dragon is without doubt one of the leftover items of a deliberate land known as Beastly Kingdom, which might have put a group of fictional animals alongside the true ones. As with most Disney ideas that by no means occurred, the proposed land appears so magical and spectacular that perhaps it is not that huge a shock it by no means occurred.