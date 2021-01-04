news Doctor Octopus: 6 Things To Know About The Spider-Man Villain

Of all of the villains that one may need anticipated to see within the tentatively titled Spider-Man 3, it doesn’t sound like an excessive amount of of a stretch to think about Physician Octopus as one of many essential baddies. Nevertheless, it’s the approach they’re apparently inducting him into the Marvel Cinematic Universe continuity, by having Alfred Molina reprise the character, that has followers weaving a tangled net of questions.

The information of the Golden Globe-nominated, 67-year-old Brit’s return to his position from Sam Raimi’s 2004 sequel to Spider-Man arose after an announcement that the MCU threequel would additionally star Jamie Foxx, as soon as once more taking part in his villainous The Wonderful Spider-Man 2 half, Electro. To not point out, each of these updates would observe rumors of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield becoming a member of Tom Holland as three cross-dimensional Peter Parkers that appear extra seemingly every day. It nearly sounds too insane of an thought to work, but when it does, simply think about the alternatives it might convey to the franchise – particularly with the equally insane twists in Doc Ock’s story from the comics.