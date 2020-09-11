news Dredd And 8 Other Underrated Hero Movies

The Punisher (2004)

I like Jon Bernthal as The Punisher, and if the MCU have been to deliver the vigilante into its world, I would say he is the person you name each time. With that mentioned, Thomas Jane’s run as Frank Citadel was fairly superior too, and there have been some who have been upset he wasn’t referred to as again to the function again when the concept for the present was first floated. To be trustworthy, the film could possibly be higher contemplating John Travolta was in it, but additionally the film caught some flack for being so down. I feel it is in character for Frank Citadel to take little pleasure in what he does, and really feel it is a necessity given his tragic previous.