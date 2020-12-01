General News

news Dune Author Frank Herbert's Son Brian Talks Visiting The Set Of The 'Definitive' Movie Adaptation

December 1, 2020
Rebecca Ferguson and Timothee Chalamet in Dune

One of the anticipated motion pictures of 2020 now will not be seen till 2021, however that hasn’t made followers any much less interested in Denis Villeneuve’s forthcoming Dune. The Frank Herbert novel is without doubt one of the definitive works of literary science fiction that has been thought-about doubtlessly unfilamable up to now, regardless that it has been finished greater than as soon as. Nonetheless, Frank’s son Brian Herbert, who continued the legacy of Dune in print, visited the set of the Dune film when it was in manufacturing and the author has nothing however reward for the film that is been created.

Brian Herbert just lately spoke with Inverse concerning the time he spent watching a few of Dune being filmed final yr and he has nothing however good issues to say concerning the film. Whereas he would not seem to have seen the ultimate product but, that hasn’t stopped him from being satisfied already that the brand new film will change into the “definitive adaptation” of his father’s work. In line with Brian Herbert…

I used to be very impressed by the trailer, and I used to be thrilled to truly be on the film set in Budapest final yr, the place my spouse and I watched the filming of a number of scenes. It is a actually huge film, a serious undertaking that can without end be thought-about THE definitive movie adaptation of Frank Herbert’s basic novel. Followers are going to like this film. Denis Villeneuve is the proper director to do Dune.

Brian Herbert actually is not the primary to consider that Denis Villeneuve was the absolute best option to direct an adaptation of Dune. The director has already change into the go-to identify for creating thought scary science fiction. Villeneuve acquired an Oscar nomination for Finest Director for his work on Arrival, which led to him being tapped to direct Blade Runner 2049, a movie which, whereas it was not an enormous field workplace success, was liked by most critics. From Blade Runner he moved on to Dune, and if he can do the identical factor there that he did with the Ridley Scott cult basic, most followers will doubtless be greater than glad.

And definitely, Brian Herbert’s endorsement will doubtless make plenty of these followers breathe a sigh of aid. If you happen to’re a giant fan of Dune who has been praying that the brand new film is all the things that you really want it to be, this can be a good signal. Of course, it must be remembered that the brand new Dune is not a lot the “definitive adaptation” as it’s half of the definitive adaptation. One of many issues that Denis Villeneuve has finished in an try to provide the huge story the required house is that the brand new film tells solely a part of the story of the unique novel. Of course, if the primary half lives as much as expectations, that is doubtless a very good signal for the eventual follow-up as nicely.

Dune is now set for launch on October 1, 2021.


Denis Villeneuve Describing His ‘God-Like’ Dune Sandworm Has Us Fired Up For The Movie

