news Dune Will Introduce A New Form Of Combat That Sounds Cool As Hell

September 11, 2020
Jason Momoa in Dune

The Dune trailer simply landed and it already has loads of folks excited for the film to return out. Simply from watching the trailer, we’ve realized fairly a bit about what to anticipate. Now we’ve been knowledgeable that it’s going to introduce a brand new type of fight that sounds distinctive and funky as hell.

If you happen to recall, there was a fast hand-to-hand fight scene between Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) and Gurney Halleck (Josh Brolin) within the trailer, that includes protecting shields. Supposedly there’s greater than meets the attention right here. So director Denis Villeneuve offered some extra perception on this fashion of fight whereas talking with EW, and what he says sounds unbelievable:

On this universe there’s an invention: The Holtzman Protect. It’s one thing you can put on in your physique, and can deflect one thing quick coming in direction of you. Solely one thing gradual can penetrate that protect. So, it made them use issues like bullets much less. Humanity went again to shut fight, the place you struggle with knives and blades as a result of it’s the one approach you may kill somebody by these shields. You may penetrate the protect slowly with the blade.

It is this sort of imaginative writing that makes Dune so thrilling and distinctive. Whereas different in style science fiction films are loaded with firearms, blaster weapons and laser swords, Dune takes a very completely different strategy that makes firearms principally ineffective.

Plus, there’s an thrilling, cinematic aspect to hand-to-hand fight. The Dune trailer definitely highlighted that depth with one other scene that concerned Jason Momoa’s character, Duncan Idaho, preventing his approach by unhealthy guys. Apparently, Denis Villeneuve developed this new fight fashion, saying later:

I developed with our stunt coordinator and choreographers a approach of fight that’s nearer to a chess recreation than a preventing sequence. If you struggle somebody with a protect, the concept is to distract them with strikes prematurely. You wish to distract them with a particular transfer so you may slowly convey the blade into their physique. It’s a very completely different approach of preventing. It’s a approach of preventing that may be very quick. It’s like a chess recreation, it’s a must to plan prematurely and distract the adversary. It’s a really particular, new artwork type of fight.

For individuals who have seen the unique Dune by director David Lynch, the Holtzman Protect ought to sound vaguely acquainted. Since that Dune was made in 1984, they didn’t have the best expertise to convey the protect to life, and it principally got here out as polygons and different shapes over the particular person’s physique.

In the present day, particular results have caught up with the creativeness required for an epic saga like Dune, and by the appears of issues, we’re in for an actual deal with that might lastly do the novel justice. Dune is anticipated to launch December 18, however because of present occasions, we’re virtually standing on the sand of Arrakis, and something might change. Keep tuned to CinemaBlend for the most recent.


