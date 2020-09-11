news Dune Will Introduce A New Form Of Combat That Sounds Cool As Hell

On this universe there’s an invention: The Holtzman Protect. It’s one thing you can put on in your physique, and can deflect one thing quick coming in direction of you. Solely one thing gradual can penetrate that protect. So, it made them use issues like bullets much less. Humanity went again to shut fight, the place you struggle with knives and blades as a result of it’s the one approach you may kill somebody by these shields. You may penetrate the protect slowly with the blade.