news Dwayne Johnson And Tyrese Gibson's Fast And Furious Feud Is Officially Over

It was lately introduced that the first Fast & Furious movie collection has two extra films left within the tank relatively than only one after F9. As a result of there’s additionally a Hobbs & Shaw sequel within the works, it’s unclear if Dwayne Johnson shall be concerned in both of those remaining films as a predominant solid member, nevertheless it’s arduous to think about Luke Hobbs not leaping again into the principle Fast & Furious fold indirectly earlier than issues wrap up. As such, it’s possible there’ll come a time when Johnson and Tyrese Gibson reunite in knowledgeable setting, and hopefully issues will nonetheless be good between them.