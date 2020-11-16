General News

Dwayne Johnson Celebrates Moana Milestone With His Daughter In Sweet Video

November 16, 2020
Dwayne Johnson Celebrates Moana Milestone With His Daughter In Sweet Video

Maui (Dwayne Johnson) smiles as he looks on in 'Moana'

Dwayne Johnson has actually mastered the artwork of speaking along with his followers on social media. He’s discovered a approach to stability flexing his achievements and retaining it humble, all of the whereas letting us behind the scenes of his wonderful life. That was undoubtedly the case when he shared a candy video of himself and his daughter celebrating an superior milestone for his film, Moana.

For these of you who haven’t been retaining tabs on Dwayne Johnson’s social media exercise currently, he’s been retaining fairly busy. Through the spring, when the COVID-19 pandemic pressured manufacturing to close down on his movie Crimson Discover, he took to Instagram to reply followers’ questions. Later, he made certain to remind followers to watch out after he and his household contracted the virus.

He’s additionally taken time to share some profession milestones — together with, most just lately, an thrilling and maybe sudden achievement surrounding his 2016 Disney movie Moana. He took to Instagram to share his shock at studying the tune his character Maui sings, “You’re Welcome,” went quadruple platinum.

As humble as ever, Dwayne Johnson was fast to offer credit score the place it was due, first shouting out one of many tune’s most well-known co-writers:

Thanks to my brother – the one and solely iconic maestro, Lin Manuel Miranda for scripting this basic for me to sing and the world to sing alongside to.

He was additionally certain to thank people who have made the tune such a permanent, fashionable Disney basic:

Thanks to all of you around the globe who love the tune and the swaggy, enjoyable it brings.

He reserved the majority of the put up, although, to pay tribute to a particular somebody who’s discovered loads of pleasure in listening to Maui’s now-famous tune:

And eventually, an enormous daddy thanks to the actual cause this tune is 4Xs Platinum and rising – my 2 yr previous boss, Child Tia who LOVES listening to me sing this tune to her, however has no concept I’m truly, Maui – which kinda makes this complete factor that rather more superior.

Followers who’ve been following Dwayne Johnson on social media possible received’t be shocked that he talked about his daughter. Over the previous few months, he’s chronicled the continued saga of her loving Moana and Maui however refusing to imagine that her dad is definitely the one who performs him on the display screen.

He completed the put up with a intelligent nod to the tune, telling his followers “you’re welcome” — and followers that clicked by means of the put up have been handled to a clip of Dwayne Johnson and Tia performing a duet of the tune. Check out the real (and genuinely lovely!) replace in its entirety beneath:

It’s exhausting to say how lengthy “You’re Welcome” will proceed to rack up achievements — or how lengthy it’s going to take for Dwayne Johnson to persuade his daughter he’s, actually, the real-life Maui. Regardless, this can be a good accomplishment for the loving dad and his daughter to share.

You may revisit “You are Welcome” and different Moana songs by streaming the movie on Disney+.

