news Dwayne Johnson Confirms Black Adam’s Hawkman Casting With Hilarious Story

THIS IS HAWKMAN ???? A pleasure to welcome @aldis_hodge to BLACK ADAM. HAWKMAN is a important main function for our film, as he’s the fiery chief of the JSA (Justice Society of America) and some of the beloved and legendary characters within the DC UNIVERSE. I known as Aldis personally as I wished to shock him that he received the function and it wound up being one of many biggest conversations I’ve ever had. Aldis: Howdy? DJ: Howdy, I’d like to talk to Aldis. Aldis: Who is that this? DJ: That is Dwayne Johnson. * lengthy pause Aldis: Whoever that is cease taking part in on my cellphone. DJ: That is Dwayne, is that this Aldis? * longer pause Aldis: This shit ain’t humorous, I mentioned cease taking part in on my fucking cellphone. DJ: Aldis, that is DJ. I simply known as to say thanks a lot for sending in your audition – it was nice and I actually admire the efforts you made. Simply wished to say thanks and better of luck in all you do. And yet another factor — welcome to Black Adam. * longest pause Aldis: I’m sorry you’ll have to carry on for a one second. * he places the cellphone down and walks away and all I hear is inaudible yells ???? Aldis: DJAYYYY OHHHHH SHIT!!!!!! * Im laughing my ass off by now. DJ: You okay? You’re gonna crush this function! We went on to have an superior dialog stuffed with gratitude, love and motivation. Can’t wait to work with this very proficient brother. The right HAWKMAN. Let’s get to work. #aldishodge #jsa #hawkman ???? #blackadam??