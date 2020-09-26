General News

Dwayne Johnson Confirms Black Adam's Hawkman Casting With Hilarious Story

September 26, 2020
Dwayne Johnson as Luke Hobbs in The Fate of the Furious (2017)

Dwayne Johnson’s long-anticipated Black Adam movie is lastly gaining some critical momentum, and the solid is slowly beginning to fill out. We’ve recognized that Johnson is about to play the titular antihero and that Noah Centineo will painting DC Comics hero Atom Smasher however, now, we’ve simply discovered that Aldis Hodge has joined the solid as Hawkman. Touchdown a key function in an enormous undertaking like this wouldn’t appear actual for some actors. And primarily based on a hilarious story shared by Johnson, it appears like Hodge initially thought his casting was a prank.

Shortly after information broke of Aldis Hodge’s Black Adam casting, Dwayne Johnson took to Instagram to recall the time he known as Aldis Hodge to inform him he’d been employed. Johnson wished to personally attain out to the actor with the information, however the sudden interplay that ensued turned out to be “one of many biggest conversations” Johnson has ever had.

Dwayne Johnson gave an in depth description of the preliminary chat, which started with him casually calling up Aldis Hodge. Nevertheless, when the wrestler-turned-actor launched himself, there was an extended pause earlier than Hodge responded with, “Whoever that is cease taking part in on my cellphone.” Johnson then asserted that he was in actual fact who he mentioned he was although, after one other prolonged pause, Hodge said, “This shit ain’t humorous, I mentioned cease taking part in on my fucking cellphone.”

Johnson lastly managed to persuade Hodge, nonetheless, when he thanked him for sending in his audition tape and for placing his all into it earlier than formally welcoming him to the solid. With this, Hodge requested him to carry whereas he stepped away for a second, and Johnson recollects solely listening to “inaudible yells.” An excited Hodge then returned to the cellphone, and the 2 proceeded to have a dialog that was stuffed with “gratitude, love and motivation.”

I don’t learn about any of you, however I feel my preliminary response to Johnson’s name would have been the identical as Hodge’s. The actor was most likely anticipating his agent to name with information on the function and never the movie’s star and producer. Nonetheless, all of it makes for an amazing story, and you may’t assist however smile when studying about Hodge’s pleasure. Try Johnson’s unique put up down beneath:

View this put up on Instagram

THIS IS HAWKMAN ???? A pleasure to welcome @aldis_hodge to BLACK ADAM. HAWKMAN is a important main function for our film, as he’s the fiery chief of the JSA (Justice Society of America) and some of the beloved and legendary characters within the DC UNIVERSE. I known as Aldis personally as I wished to shock him that he received the function and it wound up being one of many biggest conversations I’ve ever had. Aldis: Howdy? DJ: Howdy, I’d like to talk to Aldis. Aldis: Who is that this? DJ: That is Dwayne Johnson. * lengthy pause Aldis: Whoever that is cease taking part in on my cellphone. DJ: That is Dwayne, is that this Aldis? * longer pause Aldis: This shit ain’t humorous, I mentioned cease taking part in on my fucking cellphone. DJ: Aldis, that is DJ. I simply known as to say thanks a lot for sending in your audition – it was nice and I actually admire the efforts you made. Simply wished to say thanks and better of luck in all you do. And yet another factor — welcome to Black Adam. * longest pause Aldis: I’m sorry you’ll have to carry on for a one second. * he places the cellphone down and walks away and all I hear is inaudible yells ???? Aldis: DJAYYYY OHHHHH SHIT!!!!!! * Im laughing my ass off by now. DJ: You okay? You’re gonna crush this function! We went on to have an superior dialog stuffed with gratitude, love and motivation. Can’t wait to work with this very proficient brother. The right HAWKMAN. Let’s get to work. #aldishodge #jsa #hawkman ???? #blackadam??

A put up shared by therock (@therock) on

Over time, Aldis Hodge has confirmed his expertise by way of a myriad of tasks, which vary from TV exhibits like Leverage, Underground and Metropolis on a Hill to movies like Straight Outta Compton and The Invisible Man. The latter movie, which launched earlier this yr, has earned him vital acclaim. So it ought to come as no shock that he got here onto Warner Bros. and DC’s radar.

Black Adam will see the character come to blows with the Justice Society of America, which consists of Hawkman, Atom Smasher, Cyclone and Physician Destiny. There’s no telling how this story will pan out, however followers are actually hoping it should result in an eventual face-off between Black Adam and Shazam. Nonetheless, let’s hope there’s a future for Aldis Hodge within the rising DC Prolonged Universe as effectively.

Black Adam will thunder into theaters on December 22, 2021.


