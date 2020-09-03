news Dwayne Johnson Reveals He Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

Depart a Remark
As the worldwide pandemic continues to brush the globe by way of to the second-half of 2020, even high-profile Hollywood names are inclined to the virus. Tom Hanks and his spouse Rita Wilson famously grew to become the primary well-known figures to check optimistic for COVID-19 and it has continued to unfold to stars reminiscent of Antonio Banderas and Mel Gibson. As Dwayne Johnson simply revealed on his social media, he and his household have not too long ago been affected by the virus as effectively.
The Rock introduced on Wednesday afternoon that he, his spouse Lauren Hashian and their two younger daughters have examined optimistic for COVID-19 and have been quietly coping with it for the previous two to 3 weeks. He referred to as it “some of the difficult and tough” his household have ever needed to endure, however assured the next:
I’m completely happy to inform you guys that we as a household are good. We’re on the opposite finish of it. We’re on the opposite facet. We’re not contagious and, thank God, we’re wholesome. And we’ve got gotten by way of COVID-19 stronger and more healthy.
The Jumanji actor went on to say he’s overcome his share of struggles all through his life, however since this concerned his household and “primary precedence,” it made it a “actual kick within the intestine” to endure. He is counting his blessings at present, grateful he and his household have seen the opposite facet of the virus. Dwayne Johnson detailed that his two children didn’t take care of rather more than a “little sore throat” the primary couple days and shortly bounced again but it surely was a special story for him and his spouse. In his phrases:
A few of the silver linings out of this, and I’m at all times attempting to search for silver linings when challenges come my manner, is usually, infants and little youngsters can usually have little to no signs in any respect. So for our infants, Jazzy and Tia, they’d somewhat sore throat the primary couple of days, however apart from that, they bounced again, and it’s been life as regular. Comfortable infants working round and taking part in, however we’ve got remoted ourselves as a household, it’s what we needed to do. It was somewhat bit completely different for Lauren and I. We had a tough go, however we obtained by way of it, and once more, we obtained by way of it as a household. We’re stronger, we’re higher and we did it collectively.
Dwayne Johnson went on to clarify how he and his household got here to take care of the virus with these phrases:
We picked up COVID-19 from very shut household and pals. And these are individuals who we love and belief, these are individuals who we nonetheless love and belief. They’re devastated, by the way in which, that they had been those who picked it up. They do not know the place they picked it up, they’re devastated that it led to them infecting our household. With it, fortunately, we had been in a position to management it and mitigate it, and it didn’t unfold uncontrolled.
He additionally went on to encourage his followers to be extra disciplined about bringing in company because the U.S. nonetheless faces this virus head-on day by day. The Rock instructed Instagram he felt he had already been retaining a detailed eye on doing their half, however he will likely be taking it much more critically after coping with it first hand. He urged others that even when they belief guests, “you continue to by no means know,” additionally calling for company to be examined earlier than making contact.
The actor, who’s gearing as much as play Black Adam for DC in 2021, mentioned he has not been working as of late. One takeaway from his expertise that he needed to cross on to others was their “dedication to wellness” by doing something they will to spice up the immune system, together with the usage of antioxidants, nutritional vitamins and staying hydrated. He additionally highlighted the need of carrying a masks round others as well being professionals have continued to ask through the well being disaster.
You possibly can try Dwayne Johnson’s total message under:
Dwayne Johnson has a busy yr forward of him, with the delayed Jungle Cruise hitting theaters subsequent summer time, in addition to Netflix’s Crimson Discover with Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot underway amongst his different thrilling initiatives. Keep tuned right here on CinemaBlend for extra information about how the continuing disaster is affecting Hollywood.
