news Dwayne Johnson Shares First Look On Set Back At Work On Netflix's Red Notice

View this submit on Instagram

The world has modified and so has our course of – we’re formally again to work on filming RED NOTICE. A really productive first week again of labor, however actually not with out some angst and anxiousness, however total our unimaginable crew remained centered, disciplined and executed brilliantly all week lengthy. We have now carried out probably the most aggressive well being and security Covid measures in all of Hollywood, however as I shared with our crew yesterday, we’re all nonetheless in beta section with no “COVID playbook” to reference. We’re an agile crew — studying on the go and we’ll create the blueprint for the way efficient a big scale manufacturing can function throughout a pandemic. Proud to go shoulder to shoulder with our total crew on this recreation changer. In the meanwhile I’ll proceed to screw up my strains and faux to hearken to my director/author right here @rawsonthurber as he exhibits me my firing goal ???? The world’s most needed artwork thief. An FBI profiler. And the best conman the world has by no means identified. #RedNotice @netflix @sevenbucksprod @flynnpictureco @masistills ????