news Dwayne Johnson Shows Off His Black Adam Muscles And They're Spectacular, Even For The Rock

Nonetheless, the clear outcomes of all his efforts are fairly gorgeous and reminder of simply how devoted he’s to his profession. They need to additionally give us all a motive to get excited for Black Adam. Most of the movie’s key particulars have slowly been coming collectively over the previous few months — as an example, we all know Jungle Cruise’s Jaume Collet-Serra will probably be directing, and it seems to be just like the forged is beginning to be finalized, with Aldis Hodge circling the important thing position of Hawkman.