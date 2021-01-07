news Eddie Izzard Responds To J.Ok. Rowling’s Controversial Comments About Transgender Women

Depart a Remark
Earlier this yr J.Ok. Rowling got here below fireplace for making feedback on Twitter that had been deemed transphobic. This got here as a shock to hundreds of thousands of followers, as Rowling had been seen for a very long time as a champion for social justice and her well-known Harry Potter sequence has been a protected haven for individuals in all of their particular person variations. Eddie Izzard, a British comic and actress, has spoken out about J.Ok. Rowling saying she doesn’t imagine the world well-known author to be a transphobe.
J.Ok. Rowling’s feedback are believed to be notably dangerous to the trans neighborhood as a result of Rowling’s creation the Harry Potter is one {that a} era has grown with and located solace in. Followers have responded by separating Rowling from Harry Potter, however the distinction is one which some might not really feel is sort of crucial. In an interview with Telegraph, Eddie Izzard appears to play satan’s advocate and provides Rowling the advantage of the doubt. In her personal phrases:
I don’t suppose J.Ok. Rowling is transphobic. I feel we have to have a look at the issues she has written about in her weblog. Women have been by such hell over historical past. Trans individuals have been invisible, too. I hate the concept we’re combating between ourselves, but it surely’s not going to be sorted with the wave of a wand. I don’t have all of the solutions. If individuals disagree with me, superb—however why are we going by hell on this?
Eddie Izzard refers to J.Ok. Rowling’s weblog the place she has up to date not too long ago with an evidence of why she mentioned what she mentioned, doubling down on previous transphobic statements. Nonetheless, Izzard is referring to Rowling’s very robust championing for cis girls. Rowling has come to the help and help of cis girls time and time once more, and he or she is an creator who has created plenty of robust and well-rounded central characters who’re girls. This has solely turn into problematic when Rowling seemingly excluded trans girls in her championing, having made feedback that allude to trans girls not being girls.
Eddie Izzard’s remark is one that will make sense to some. She doesn’t come to Rowling’s protection as a lot as she makes an attempt to behave as a kind of bridge. Naturally, cis girls and trans individuals ought to be two forces that come collectively to construct one another up. They’re two teams which have been marginalized in a method or one other. Izzard appears to be merely saying she doesn’t like the concept of the 2 teams being pinned in opposition to one another as a substitute of supporting each other.
A lot according to the Harry Potter world, although, J.Ok. Rowling’s opinions appear to be within the minority of individuals related to the universe. Others have spoken out in response to the creator’s phrases, together with Daniel Radcliffe, who performs Harry Potter himself, and Eddie Redmayne, who performs the lead within the spinoff films Improbable Beasts and The place to Discover Them and has truly performed a trans particular person on display screen. Eddie Izzard truly has ties to the Harry Potter world, in voicing Voldemort in The Lego Batman Film.
