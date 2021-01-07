news Eddie Izzard Responds To J.Ok. Rowling’s Controversial Comments About Transgender Women

Eddie Izzard refers to J.Ok. Rowling’s weblog the place she has up to date not too long ago with an evidence of why she mentioned what she mentioned, doubling down on previous transphobic statements. Nonetheless, Izzard is referring to Rowling’s very robust championing for cis girls. Rowling has come to the help and help of cis girls time and time once more, and he or she is an creator who has created plenty of robust and well-rounded central characters who’re girls. This has solely turn into problematic when Rowling seemingly excluded trans girls in her championing, having made feedback that allude to trans girls not being girls.