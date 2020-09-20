news Eddie Redmayne Confirms Fantastic Beasts 3 Filming Has Resumed And Describes The ‘New Regular’ On Set

Go away a Remark
Fantastic Beasts followers have endured a little bit of a curler coaster trip in terms of awaiting the third movie within the collection. After a protracted delay, it appeared prefer it was lastly coming collectively — just for the COVID-19 pandemic to power Warner Bros. to pause manufacturing. Now, in keeping with Eddie Redmayne, it seems that Fantastic Beasts 3 has resumed filming, and the forged and crew are adjusting to a brand new regular on set.
Like many different movies, Fantastic Beasts 3 was placed on maintain in early spring. Whereas we received phrase earlier this summer time that manufacturing would resume quickly, the official begin date wasn’t sure. Nevertheless, now it seems that they’re again in enterprise. Throughout a latest interview for his upcoming movie, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Eddie Redmayne advised CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell that the forged and crew of Fantastic Beasts 3 are again to work:
It’s fascinating as a result of we’ve began taking pictures now. We’re two weeks in, and once more, it’s a complete new course of. It’s a complete new regular. Testing ceaselessly, masks. And I questioned, truly, whether or not the masks would have an effect on creativity, in some methods. Possibly that was a bit ignorant, however I simply thought, as people, do we’d like interplay to spark from one another. What is admittedly reassuring is that it’s a totally different course of, nevertheless it nonetheless feels prefer it’s fizzing and that everybody is working on the high of their recreation.
Eddie Redmayne didn’t go into nice element surrounding security protocols on the Fantastic Beasts 3 set, though he appears to substantiate that crew members are required to put on masks on set. This information shouldn’t come as a shock to those that’ve been watching the way in which Hollywood has tailored to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In July, Warner Bros. executives careworn that the studio can be imposing strict protocols to maintain casts and crews protected as they headed again into manufacturing. The Batman needed to shut up store shortly after resuming filming after a crew member — allegedly Robert Pattinson — examined constructive for COVID-19. But when something, that’s an indication that the studio’s reporting system works.
Hopefully, the Fantastic Beasts 3 crew will be capable to full the movie with out additional delay. There are nonetheless numerous unknowns concerning what followers can count on to see within the newest installment of the franchise, although we do know the characters will probably be heading to Hogwarts. Whereas forged members like Dan Fogler have hinted at huge occasions on the horizon — and the potential introduction of different Harry Potter characters into the prequel collection — the filmmakers aren’t revealing the entire movie’s secrets and techniques but. Fantastic Beasts 3 is at present scheduled to hit theaters on November 12, 2021.
