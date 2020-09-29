news Eddie Redmayne Talks J.Ok. Rowling, Trans Rights As Fantastic Beasts 3 Resumes Filming

As for Fantastic Beasts 3, it was supposed to start filming in mid-March, however due to the present well being disaster, manufacturing needed to be delayed on the final minute, and cameras didn’t truly begin rolling till final week. No official plot particulars have been revealed concerning the threequel but, however Redmayne can be joined by loads of acquainted faces, together with Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Jude Regulation and Johnny Depp and Jessica William, the latter of whom can have an expanded function after her character, Professor Eulalie “Lally” Hicks, briefly appeared in The Crimes of Grindelwald.