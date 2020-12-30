news Emma Stone Fondly Recalls That Time Her Mom Awkwardly Chitchatted Up Angelina Jolie At The Golden Globes

We went to the Golden Globes. It was very, very, very thrilling. So, I took my mother with me. We sat subsequent to Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. We have been like, ‘Of all individuals to be sitting subsequent to at that form of a present, whoa.’ And my mother by no means drinks however she had champagne that night time, which was, most likely not the most effective concept, however she was having an exquisite time. She began asking Angelina Jolie like, ‘Do you may have youngsters?’ I used to be like, ‘You’ve got to be out of your [mind].’ She fully knew! However she was like making small speak, ‘How previous are they? What are their names?’ Knew the whole lot, however they have been so good.