news Emma Stone's Easy A: 6 Things To Look Out For Next Time You Watch It On Netflix

This yr Easy A celebrated its tenth anniversary… and the way can we overlook this gem of a comedy? Emma Stone faux rocked our world! Whereas the actress had been gaining recognition years prior with roles in Superbad, Home Bunny and Zombieland, that is the film that turned the actress into the true star and now Oscar-winner she is in the present day. Easy A was made accessible on Netflix this month, so it’s time to rewatch it after all.

What’s refreshing about Easy A on one other viewing is how considerate this film is. It’s not typically that we get this many speaking factors a few highschool comedy. However the filmmakers put a whole lot of thought into the main points right here. Let’s discuss it: