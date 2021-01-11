news Emma Thompson Says George Clooney Is 'Pleasant,' But Double Standards In Rom-Coms Are Not

It’s not adequate merely to present the ladies the weapons and make them ‘badass’ as properly. Now ladies must be badass. In the event that they’re female in the best way that they’re used to and they aren’t badass, then they aren’t welcome. Additionally, they’re not allowed to cry apparently anymore, as a result of we’ve received to be like the boys. So, I keep in mind considering that’s not what we meant? … Why are there not movies about giving beginning for crying out loud, does anybody even find out about that? No, it’s all hidden. All our heroism is hidden as a result of what we’ve executed is simply given ladies the identical elements as males and that’s not the purpose.