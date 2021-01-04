news Enter For A Chance To Win CinemaBlend's Love and Monsters Kit

To have a good time the discharge of Love and Monsters on 4K Extremely HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on January fifth, 2021, we’re freely giving an superior Love and Monsters equipment to at least one fortunate winner. The equipment features a copy of the movie, coloured pencils, a customized Monster Apocalypse Survival Information designed to appear to be Joel’s e book from the movie and showcasing the director’s monster sketches on the primary web page, a can of bug spray, a customized t-shirt, a goal apply sport consisting of a toy crossbow and cutouts of monsters from the movie, a customized water bowl for canines, and a can of Minestrone soup with a customized “Joel’s Minestrone” label.

The giveaway ends on January twelfth, 2021 at 11:59 pm CT. Simply fill out the shape beneath to enter.