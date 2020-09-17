General News

Enter For A Chance To Win CinemaBlend's Tenet Dinner And A Movie Giveaway

September 17, 2020
2 Min Read

Enter For A Chance To Win CinemaBlend’s Tenet Dinner And A Movie Giveaway

Want an thought for dinner and a film? We’ve excellent news!

We’re freely giving two Fandango passes (good at most theaters all through the nation) to see TENET and a $100 Visa reward card so you’ll be able to go to dinner after the film. OR invert your night and have dinner first, then go see TENET. Simply enter your electronic mail beneath on your probability to win. The giveaway ends at 11:59 p.m. CT on September 23.

Official Guidelines: Simply submit your data above. The sweepstakes ends at 11:59 pm CT on September 23, 2020. The winner is chosen at random and will likely be notified through electronic mail. Solely U.S. residents over the age of 18 might apply. No buy obligatory. Contributors may be disqualified for any purpose. Failure to adjust to the principles will lead to disqualification and subsequent mockery. Any delivery points should not the duty of CinemaBlend. Good luck!

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

